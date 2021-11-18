US warns pilots about shooting at planes at one of Africa’s top airports | World

The United States is warning pilots that planes operating at one of Africa’s busiest airports could be “directly or indirectly exposed to gun fire from the ground and/or ground-to-air fire.”

The warning was made by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration, equivalent to Anac in Brazil) because the civil war in Ethiopia is approaching the capital Addis Ababa, where the Bole International Airport, one of the main airports on the continent, is located.

The FAA opinion released on Wednesday (17) cites the “continuous clashes” between Ethiopian forces and fighters in the Tigre region in the north of the country, which have already killed thousands of people in a year of war.

2 of 3 Black smoke and destruction after clashes in Mekele, Tigre region, October 20, 2021 — Photo: AP Black smoke and destruction after clashes in Mekele, Tigre region, on October 20, 2021 — Photo: AP

This week, the US government also advised its citizens in Ethiopia to “leave now”. Last week, UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said Britain advises against all travel to the country (except for departures and connections).

Importance of Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa International Airport is the international hub of Ethiopian Airlines, a state-owned airline that is a symbol of the country’s former status, which until the beginning of the war was one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

The airline has in recent years become the largest and best-run in Africa, making Addis Ababa the gateway to the continent. The Ethiopian capital is also the continent’s diplomatic capital as the seat of the African Union.

Ethiopian Airlines was one of the airlines that suffered from the crash of a Boeing 737 Max. The aircraft crash in March 2019, shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, killed 157 people, months after a similar model crashed in Indonesia and failed. 189 dead.

The FAA points out that it has not yet registered reports of interruptions at Bole International Airport or “any indication of intention to threaten civil aviation”, but says that the risk of approaching and boarding planes could increase if Tigre’s fighters surround the capital.

The rebels “probably possess a variety of weapons with anti-aircraft capability, including rocket-propelled grenades, anti-tank weapons, small-caliber anti-aircraft artillery, and portable air defense systems” that can reach up to 25,000 feet above ground. ), according to the FAA.

Tigre’s forces dominated the national government for many years, until the current prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, took office in 2018. The prime minister won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

In recent weeks, Trigré’s forces have joined another armed group, the Oromo Liberation Army, and eight other rebel groups to pressure Ahmed to resign.

Tigre’s forces are also pressuring the Ethiopian government to lift a months-long blockade in the region, which includes an Ethiopian government restriction on flights.

No food, medicine or other humanitarian aid has entered the region, which has about 6 million inhabitants, for more than a month since the military resumed air strikes.

3 out of 3 Tank damaged during clashes in Ethiopia. Photo of July 1, 2021. — Photo: Reuters Tank damaged during clashes in Ethiopia. Photo of July 1, 2021. — Photo: Reuters

An African Union envoy, former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo, and a US envoy, Jeffrey Feltman, continue to try to get the two sides to agree to a ceasefire and negotiate a deal.

Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Dina Mufti told reporters on Thursday that both Obasanjo and Feltman are in Ethiopia, but did not elaborate on the talks.