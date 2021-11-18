vaccine against disease begins testing phase in humans

Swedish biopharmaceutical Alzinova has begun recruiting volunteers for the Phase 1b clinical trial of its Alzheimer’s vaccine, called ALZ-101. The study will be carried out in Finland and they have already got their first participant. Therefore, the research plans to enroll patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

The company is developing an immunizing agent for Alzheimer’s that aims to combat beta-amyloid oligomers, which are protein chains that cause the clinical manifestations of the disease. Thus, the immunizing agent stimulates the production of antibodies that can recognize the beta-amyloid forms that are capable of developing neurotoxins.

“It is very gratifying that ALZ-101 has now entered clinical trials in an area with such an unmet medical need. We look forward to continuing development of this potential disease-modifying treatment with the long-term goal of treating and preventing the onset and progression of this devastating disease,” explained Kristina Torfgård, CEO of Alzinova, in a press release.

The vaccine trial is a double-blind placebo-controlled trial, so neither the researchers nor the participants will know which individuals are receiving the medication and which the placebo. The work is conducted by Clinical Research Services Turku (CRST).

The plan is to enroll 26 patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, with the aim of evaluating the safety and tolerability of the ALZ-101 vaccine. Scientists also hope to assess the body’s immune response to the vaccine after multiple doses, as well as analyze a range of biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s.

In addition, study participants will receive four doses of the ALZ-101 vaccine or placebo over a 20-week treatment period. Thus, two different doses of ALZ-101 will be analyzed and first-line test results are expected for the second half of 2023.

