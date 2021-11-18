Vagner Mancini says you can’t expect too much from Grêmio midfielder

Vagner Mancini, in a way, praised Campaz after a good match for Grêmio. However, as this athlete always has to receive criticism from the technical committee, the coach also said that you can’t expect much from him, because the Colombian must fluctuate due to age.

“I think he’s a second man, that he works in any of the four most offensive positions. I see him acting from the sides. His difference is that he has an appetite for the goal, this is very important. He’s an athlete who sees the goal and who shoots a lot”, said Mancini.

Afterwards, the coach completed his speech by making a criticism, joining with a compliment. Check out:

“He’s still a young man who still has a lot to acquire and we can’t wait for much because it’s a young person who can fluctuate. Today it really made a game to fill our eyes”, added Vagner Mancini.

Grêmio has had a different way of treating midfielder Campaz. The player is almost always criticized by the coaching staff, even in games where he is doing well. This time, at least he was praised along with the criticism made by the coach.

Campaz arrived at Grêmio as the club’s main investment in history. So much is expected of him. However, the athlete is still young and is adapting to Brazilian football.

Even so, when Campaz plays, he yields much more than all the others that were used as a guard by Vagner Mancini. Therefore, the logical choice is always to use Campaz as a starter. We’ll see if Mancini learned this.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA