Van Dijk celebrates Dutch Cup chance: “These are the games you want to play” | qualifiers – europe

“I can’t wait to lead this group and create something beautiful. It’s still a long way to go to the World Cup, but we deserved to qualify,” Virgil said.

1 of 2 Van Dijk celebrates the Netherlands’ qualification for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Getty Images Van Dijk celebrates the Netherlands’ qualification for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Getty Images

One victory was enough for the Dutch to advance in the previous round. They even opened up a two-goal lead, but conceded the draw to modest Montenegro. As the chance of guaranteeing a place in advance escaped, questions arose about the level of the selection. The Liverpool player himself acknowledged that they can improve, but he praised the team’s power of reaction.

These are the games you want to play, there was a lot of pressure. Of course, you really don’t want to be in a situation like that, but it was like that and I think we showed real character. It wasn’t easy to come back after Montenegro, but we managed it. — Virgil van Dijk

– There is still a lot of room for improvement, however, at that time, it all came down to the result. After Saturday, we were asked to respond and we did an excellent job – he concluded.

2 of 2 Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay, respectively, scored the winning goals — Photo: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay, respectively, scored the winning goals — Photo: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

However, other factors contribute to this atmosphere of tension. Due to the new restrictions of Covid-19 in the country, the match had to take place without the support of the fans. As if that wasn’t enough, Clockwork Orange also nearly lost its trainer. Van Gaal, 70, fell on his hip while trying to get off his bike and suffered a fractured lower back, and commanded the team in a wheelchair.