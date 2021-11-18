Vegan, Xuxa is criticized by Mara Maravilha for wearing a leather garment: ‘Opportunism’ · TV News

This Tuesday (16), Mara Maravilha went back to needling Xuxa Meneghel on social media, now questioning the veganism of the Rainha dos Baixinhos. The presenter criticized the rival’s use of leather pieces in a Vogue photo shoot, calling it “opportunist”.

“With all due respect and admiration to legitimate vegans, I suggest: call the veganist (which does not always suit the cause 100%) to repudiate opportunism and total fakery. But ‘O Diabo Veste Prada’. Legitimate leather, right, my love? a good connoisseur, half a word is enough. Masks fall, and glass castles also break. I love animals, do you?” he wrote, with markings to the magazine.

In the publication’s photos, Xuxa uses several animal leather accessories. Mara’s reference to the film starring Meryl Streep is due to a pair of Prada gloves that Xuxa wears in the shoot, sold for R$6,600. The pieces are made of napa, the first skin of lambs or cows, from the upper part of the animals.

Despite the protest call in the post, Mara’s shot backfired. Instead of receiving support from vegans, she was attacked for comments in defense of the Drags Caravan presenter. “It will be treated, Mara,” wrote Doris Senna. “Disgusted,” accused Fernanda Tayna. “Guys, Mara is jealous of Xuxa, I wanted to understand. Xuxa doesn’t even remember you, woman, she’ll be happy,” added Wander Caial.

Another detail that caught our attention was that Mara manifested herself with a video in which she appears playing with a captive bird. “Bird with the wings clipped to criticize someone? Super God that, just not,” pointed out follower Dennis Albuquerque.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Xuxa said that nowadays she doesn’t care so much about other people’s criticisms. “One of the main points of maturity is that you learn to judge less. Second, you start to see that you don’t have much time besides taking care of your life, for you to study more, learn more, stay with the people you like, take care of more of you, because this is necessary in every way, than taking care of other people’s lives”.

series of pinpricks

Mara Maravilha has been dedicated to criticizing Xuxa on television and social media since the beginning of this month. The feud was rekindled on the 8th, when the presenter made a parody of the song Ilariê on the Programa do Ratinho. “It’s time, it’s time, for the brainwashing. I won an album by Xuxa, I’ve become mentally retarded. Ilari, ilari, ilariê, oh, oh, oh,” he sang, on the stage of the attraction.

Two days later, Xuxa responded to the controversy with a comment on the hater’s Instagram, accusing her of capacitation: “For me, ok. It just makes me feel more sorry for her. [É] More for children and people with a degree of intellect that is ‘in that expression’. It’s just ugly. Sorry to everyone with any special needs. Not all former anchors are like that. What she wants is space, don’t give her”.

The next day, Mara attacked the nets again: “Too bad, sweetheart. And yes, sorority. We are human first and we make mistakes. In fact, have you ever been wrong? What I want is no to the hypocrisy of opportunism and forgiveness of the which, without pretense, I hurt. Because I love you. You’re queen, and I marvel.”

Check out Mara Maravilha’s post and Xuxa Meneghel’s photo essay: