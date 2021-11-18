Verstappen has no regrets and says he would repeat maneuver on Hamilton in the F1 SP GP

For the first time in history, a Formula 1 race will be held in Qatar. However, the São Paulo GP is still in the spotlight. At the press conference held this Thursday (18), Max Verstappen commented on the battle with Lewis Hamilton at the Interlagos circuit.

The Dutchman said he would do the same maneuver again and that he doesn’t regret what he did at the time. “I would do the same next time. As pilots, we know exactly what can and cannot be done.”

The Red Bull driver doesn’t think it’s necessary to apologize for the incident and said the maneuver was a classic example of a tough but fair race, especially when fighting for the title. “We both braked late in the corner and the tires were hot, you have to take that into account. I don’t expect to be punished, but it’s not in my hands. It wouldn’t be easy for Lewis to overtake me anyway. It shouldn’t be when you’re fighting for the title.”

During the press conference, Verstappen explained that the tires were worn and an abrupt turn could have taken him out of the race. “I didn’t watch the images because I was in the car. It was a good fight, but they won. My tires were very worn. If I had turned more abruptly, I would have spun out of the lane.”