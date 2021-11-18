Verstappen says he would repeat maneuver that took him and Hamilton off the track

Dutchman Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, said he would repeat the maneuver that took him and Briton Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, off the Interlagos track. The episode took place during the São Paulo GP of Formula 1, last Sunday (14), won by the seven-time world champion.

Asked if he would do the same again, Verstappen replied in an interview with Autosport magazine: “Yes. As a driver, I think we know exactly what we can and cannot do in a car.”

“We were struggling a lot, braking late in the corner, and the tires were pretty worn out. If I had turned more sharply to the left, I would have gone off the track. That’s why we are the drivers. We try to control the car.”

In the 48th lap of the race, the two disputed the first position (Verstappen was leading at the time) and went to the escape area of ​​Curva do Lago, at the end of the Opposite Straight. Hamilton tried to overtake on the right, but the Red Bull driver didn’t ease up. They almost crashed, and the Dutchman kept the lead. The Brit complained, but Verstappen was not punished. Later in the race, Hamilton managed to overtake his rival and take the win.

Last Tuesday (16), the FIA ​​released a video of the maneuver that shows the Red Bull driver looking in the rearview mirror at Hamilton’s approach and even so the two end up off the track.

Verstappen stated that he did not watch the video of the maneuver. “I didn’t have to look at the footage because I was driving the car. I know exactly what happened.”

“And as I said last time, I thought it was a great battle and I had a lot of fun,” he added.

The image revolted Mercedes, which filed the “right to review” the incident at the FIA. The goal of the German team is for Verstappen to be punished and lose second place in the São Paulo GP. The Dutchman has 14 points more than Hamilton in the lead in the drivers’ championship. He said he is not afraid of being punished.

“I don’t even think about it. And also, if, if… it’s not the end of the world. But, I repeat, I don’t expect that to happen because I found it to be a fair and difficult race, and between the two guys who are fighting for the championship. “

Watch the moment the two drivers leave the track: