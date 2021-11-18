Victim of landslide in Morro do Salgueiro came to ask for help under rubble, says neighbor | Rio de Janeiro

“I could see the house collapsing and so I ran upstairs to see what happened. When I got here, my friend was here desperate, not knowing what to do. We started screaming to see if there was anyone under it. That was when the The boy who died still replied that he was there. But as other people arrived to help, they were able to hear the voices of other victims,” ​​said Alan Ricardo.

Eight people lived in the property that collapsed. Carlos Eduardo, 22, did not resist his injuries and died.

Rubble from the house that collapsed in Salgueiro

“I went up on the slab to collect some clothes and suddenly I heard a noise. And it started to fall, dust raised and I started screaming, I started screaming my godmother’s name for God’s sake, the house fell, the house fell. I was in despair, I started to feel sick and suddenly a lot of people started to arrive and the house had already collapsed and I was very desperate because I saw it fall,” said neighbor Eunice Silva.

The landslide took place at around 8 pm on Rua Francisco Graça. Men from the Fire Department at the Tijuca barracks were called in and later received support from the Vila Isabel unit and the 1st and 2nd Forestry and Environment Group.

Initially, firefighters reported that the property that collapsed had four floors. During the night, the corporation reported that the house actually had three floors.

After the location of the fourth person, victim of the collapse of the building in Morro do Salgueiro, and who died there, men from the Fire Department started using sniffer dogs and drones to scan the debris and try to locate more victims. The Civil Defense inspected other properties in the region, found no risk of new landslides and residents were able to return to their homes.