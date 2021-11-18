VIDEO: 50 million crabs cross road in Australia for mating | Unusual World

Breeding/Parks Australia Crab tide in Australia

The images make many refer to a “biblical plague”. But, in fact, it is about the migration of about 50 million crabs to the sea during the mating period. The “swarm” of reddish creatures blocked roads from the jungle to the coast of Christmas Island, near Western Australia.

Unbelievable images show the creatures descending in large groups in what is considered one of the biggest animal migrations on the planet. Every year, around 50 million crabs leave the forest after the October or November rains and head to the ocean to mate. [Veja o vídeo abaixo].







Crabs generally eat leaves, fruits, flowers and seeds, but they have a “dark” side that makes them eat young. The cannibal side of crabs appears when babies returning from their first migration to the ocean are used by adults as part of their diet.

Photos and videos shared by Parks Australia show thousands and thousands of crabs traversing specially constructed roads and bridges. Tourist spots are taken by the “red tide”. Some get lost along the way and end up at the doorstep of residences.