Vina celebrates goals in Círculo-Rei, praises the Northeast and declares: “Congratulate Fortaleza for the campaign” | supper

Vina reached six goals in the Serie A of Brasileirão and isolated himself as top scorer for Ceará after scoring twice in the 4-0 rout over Fortaleza. The player had a great night, collaborating in the attack and celebrating the great victory with his teammates.

– The victory makes me see that my choice to renew here is worth it. I lived practically the year without the fans and one of the reasons for the renewal was to see that crowd, to see a King Classic here with a full house and to be able to score, to be able to decide and to help Ceará win. I am very happy. Now it’s time to celebrate and from this Thursday on, prepare for the match against Atlético-GO in Goiânia. We reached the magic number of 45 points and, now with the first goal established, let’s think big, because Ceará deserves it.

In seven games played in 2021, there were three draws, two for Fortaleza and two for Ceará. Vina commented on the team’s performance and posture on the field in the victory.

– We entered with a well-designed strategy and it worked. We knew their timing wasn’t so good. Leaving the rivalry aside, I would like to congratulate Fortaleza for the campaign, they have been having a beautiful championship. But we knew they weren’t coming at a favorable moment and we strengthened in the locker room that it wouldn’t be up to us that they would get the victory and reestablish themselves in the championship. I think this year was well disputed, they were happy in some and we in others and this shows the strength of football in Ceará, in the Northeast, which has grown more and more – he highlighted.

Ceará has 45 points and is ranked 10th in the Brasileirão table. Clube is now in the fight for a place at the Sudamericana. The next clash is with Atlético-GO.

– We have to think game by game, we reached the first goal of 45 points, it’s a direct confrontation on Saturday and if we want to get big, we have to score. Fate willed, God willed that our first triumph away from home, even in Castelão, would be on top of our greatest rival.