Vina says he showed who he is and that Fortaleza’s twisted pin: ‘they call me a popcorn man’ – Play

O Ceará applied a historic rout in the strength this Wednesday (17). At Arena Castelão, for the 33rd round of the Series A, Grandpa won 4-0 with a special shine of vina, author of two goals. The midfielder commented on the performance and responded to Fortaleza fans, who call him a popcorn seller on social networks.

“I know that this season I lived some complicated moments, where I had to get back on my feet and work. I had the confidence of the group, the fans, and some part criticized me for knowing what I can give. I am a player who wants to make history here, to be an idol, and for that I have to win titles. Some fans (of Fortaleza) call me a popcorn maker. Today I think I presented to the public who Vina do Ceará is”, he said in an interview for the channel TNT Sports.

In a great phase, the 30-year-old athlete was decisive in the last victories in Alvinegra, with goals against Sport and Fluminense, as well as assisting Messias in the triumph against Cuiabá by Brasileirão. After the Classic-King, he led the party with the fans at the stadium and ended with a standing ovation.

Ceará’s next commitment is against Atlético-GO on Saturday (20), for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls at 9 pm, at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia-GO.