Vina shines, and Ceará thrashes Fortaleza 4-0 in Círculo-Rei for the Brasileirão

The traditional saying that warns that a classic is decided in the details was once again proven in the Classic-King this Wednesday, 17. More efficient, Ceará had an inspired performance by midfielder Vina and thrashed Fortaleza 4-0 at the Arena Castelão, in a duel valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Alvinegro’s goals were noted by the men of the offensive sector: Lima took advantage of a flaw in the opponent’s marking, and Vina concluded with category a fulminating counterattack; in the second half, shirt 29 took advantage of another counterattack to expand, and Yony González gave final numbers to the clash.

The result of the main local duel leaves Pici’s team stationed in the sixth position of the Brasileirão, with 49 points, while Porangabuçu’s team reaches 45 points, in 10th place, and touches the G-8.

After the Classic-Rey, the two rivals return to the field next Saturday, 20th, for the 34th round of the Brasileirão: Leão hosts Palmeiras-SP, at 7pm, again at Castelão, while Vovô visits Atlético-GO, the from 9 pm, at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia.

The game

Without counting Lucas Crispim and forward David, injured, and midfielder Lucas Lima, suspended, Fortaleza went into the field with defensive midfielders Matheus Jussa, Éderson and Ronald, while Robson formed the attack with Depietri. Ceará had the return of Fernando Sobral in the post of Marlon and also promoted the return of Gabriel Dias to the right flank.

Vovô sought to explore the sides of the field, with Lima and Mendoza, supported by the movement of Vina, and Leão counted on the movement of Depietri and Robson in the offensive sector in search of spaces. The first most dangerous move came in the tenth minute, when Lima beat Pikachu on the edge of the area and was fouled. Jael charged low, and the ball exploded into the barrier.

Three minutes later, in a new defensive vacility for Tricolor, Alvinegro changed the score: Marcelo Boeck started playing with his feet and played for Éderson, Lima got ahead of the wheel, stole the ball and hit a strong low from outside the area, with the goalkeeper still outside the goal, to open the scoreboard.

The goal forced the Pici team to launch themselves on the attack to try for a draw. At 15, Luiz Otávio made a stand to intercept Robson’s individual play in the area, Tinga had the spare and hit hard to defend João Ricardo. In the next minute, in an attack from the right, Pikachu scored with Tinga and submitted strong over the goal.

On minute 24, Sobral disarmed Tinga and the ball fell to Depietri, who tried a shot from outside the area, to the right of the goal. Ceará responded at 33, when Luiz Otávio started at speed on the left, in a counterattack, gave a hat to Ronald and touched it to Jael, who curled up with the ball. In the sequence, Mendoza finished without direction from outside the area.

Fortaleza had two more chances in the final stretch of the first half: at 36, Robson gave a deep pass to Éderson, who appeared as a surprise man in the area and crossed his left leg to defend João Ricardo; at 44, Depietri made an individual play, got rid of three markers and found Bruno Melo, who received a free-kick on the left wing of the area, fixed it and hit hard for another intervention by the shirt number 1 alvinegro.

When the rival was rehearsing a pressure in the last minutes of the initial stage, Grandpa sealed the score: at 46, Fernando Sobral blocked a cross in the defense field, started at speed with the ball on the right side and touched it to Mendoza, who dodged Matheus Jussa and found Vina. The shirt 29 received a free kick in the area and hit Marcelo Boeck’s counterfoot to score the second goal.

With the partial setback, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda made a change right after the break: he pulled defender Titi and put in midfielder Matheus Vargas. Tricolor adopted a more offensive posture, installed themselves in the attacking field and managed to pressure, but gave space for Alvinegro to exploit counterattacks.

Porangabuçu’s team, however, was in more danger. In the first minute, after stealing the ball in the defense field, Lima gave a deep pass to Mendoza, who came face to face with Boeck and tried to dribble, but was stopped by the goalkeeper. In the sequence, the shirt 10 submitted strong over the goal.

Pici’s team responded in a double dose: on minute eight, Yago Pikachu received a low cross in the area, went to the back line and kicked to João Ricardo’s defense; two minutes later, the shirt 1 appeared again in a long distance kick by Matheus Vargas. Ceará took the risk again at 12, when Vina gave Mendoza a beautiful shot, in a counterattack, the Colombian started free on the right, came face to face with Boeck and hit the right of the goal, with danger.

The duel became more lively in the final stretch, with the right to two more goals to declare the rout. On minute 30, Yony González scored with Vina, received the ball in the area, cleared the mark and hit his left leg hard, to the left of the rival goal. Fortaleza responded seven minutes later, when Pikachu rolled, Wellington Paulista hit the top corner hard, and João Ricardo swung in for a corner.

In the final minutes, Ceará sealed the elastic score: in the 40th minute, after an exchange of passes, Vina hit the right corner to score the third goal of the night. Seven minutes later, in another counterattack, Mendoza served Yony González, who received a free kick in the area, facing the goal, and pushed to the back of the net to guarantee the alvinegra party at Gigante da Boa Vista.

