Vitão exposes conversation with Whindersson after dating Sonza | Fame | Online Diary

The relationship between singer Vitão and Luísa Sonza was marked by controversy since the beginning of their relationship. The two began a relationship in September 2020, five months after the artist’s marriage to comedian Whindersson Nunes ended.

During an interview with PodCats last Tuesday (16), Vitão revealed that he spoke with Whindersson Nunes shortly after the beginning of the relationship with Sonza.

“We’ve glued it together a few times, but it was never very close. He’s wonderful, I think he f*cks, I’ve always been a fan, ever since I was a brat. But we never created a strong bond of friendship,” explained the artist to the presenters from the attraction Camila Loures and Virgínia Fonseca.

He even reported that the conversation was smooth and that there was no friction between the two. “We exchanged a smooth idea, nothing much. Not least because nothing ever happened between us. They created a lot of messes”, he pointed out.

Also during the conversation, Camila made a point of recalling a certain tension between Vitão and the comedian, as many rumors said that the blonde had betrayed Whindersson with the singer.

“I think it’s part of life. If one day you break up with your boyfriend and see him with someone else later, it’s always going to be painful. No one likes it, but between us nothing happened. He was soft, I was soft”, countered the artist.