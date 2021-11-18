vote to eliminate Aline, Sol or Valentina from Fazenda 2021

The ninth plantation of Fazenda 2021 is formed and Aline, Solange and Valentina are fighting to stay in the program. Take part in the official R7 poll and give your opinion on who should be knocked out this week.

Aline, Solange and Valentina are on the farm this week and, this Thursday (11/18), one of them will be eliminated from the Record TV show. To choose the eliminated, the audience needs to answer the question ‘Who do you want to stay in A Fazenda 2021?’ The least voted, that is, the one who has the least support in the R7 vote, will leave the competition.

Voting is open and reality fans can now defend their favorite. To do this, simply access Record TV’s official portal: www.r7.com. There, look for the Farm 2021 tab, find the vote and choose your favorite among the roceiros of the week.

A page with the photos and names of the participants will be displayed with voting options and, at that moment, just choose who should stay in the program and confirm the vote.

In some of the cases, the vote on R7 also asks the fan to click the ‘I’m Human’ button. It serves to prevent robots from being programmed to vote for one of the pawns and cheat on the result. Thus, Record TV prevents the elimination from being manipulated by hackers.

To participate in the voting on R7, no registration is required. All it takes is internet access and a pawn to defend.

VOTE IN THE 2021 FAZENDA POLL – WHO SHOULD LEAVE?

Rico Melquiades won the Farmer’s Test

Rico Melquiades won the farmer’s test this week and managed to escape from the fields. The race was broadcast on Wednesday night (17) and disputed by Valentina, Rico and Solange.

As it is already part of the reality’s official schedule, the Farmer’s Test is disputed by three of the four farmers of the week and, this time, Aline Mineiro is the one who was left out. The ex-panicat was vetoed by Solange Gomes, who said that this way it would be easier for Valentina to be defeated in the dynamic.

To be voted farmer of the week and escape the hot seat, the comedian and ex-MTV had to beat the competition in a test of speed and skill.

Rico’s coronation as the farmer made the formation of this week’s swidden official. The result of the voting in R7 and the elimination of Aline, Valentina or Solange will be revealed, live, on Record TV and PlayPlus, at 22:45 (GMT).