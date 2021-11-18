VW reinforces equipment on T-Cross, Nivus, Virtus and Polo

Volkswagen reinforced the equipment package for the T-Cross, Nivus, Virtus and Polo models, the quartet built on the MQB-A0 modular platform at the Anchieta and São José dos Pinhais plants.

With a focus on safety, energy efficiency and comfort, the changes make VW models more equipped and attractive in technological terms.

These received more modern air conditioning, adaptive cruise control with automatic braking and automatic engine shutdown.

In the case of the T-Cross, as of the 200 TSI version, the compact SUV made in Paraná is now offered with ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and AEB (Autonomous Emergency Brake/Autonomous Emergency Braking) as standard.

Not to mention that, regardless of the version, the EA211 1.0 TSI or 1.4 TSI engine gains the Start&Stop system of automatic engine shutdown when stopping the vehicle. This is a measure to adapt the T-Cross to the Proconve L7.

In Comfortline and Highline versions, there is now Wireless Charger (smartphone induction charging), which eliminates the connection cable. Finally, naming the entry version, VW indicates that Trendline now has an optional Active Info Display digital cluster.

On Nivus, the mentioned security items are also standard, as well as Start&Stop. Digital cluster is standard, while Highline comes with Climatronic Touch air conditioning.

In the case of Polo and Virtus, Volkswagen also added the Start&Stop as standard, as well as Climatronic Touch for the Highline version. With that, the MQB-A0 group starts to correspond with the new emission rules of the L7 proconve, as already said.

This also indicates that VW will make the same change in the Gol, Voyage and Saveiro models, adding the automatic engine shutdown to reduce consumption and consequently the emission of pollutants. The end of the 1.6 8V engine (EA111) is also expected, making the 1.6 16V standard, as well as the 1.0 MPI, both from the EA211 family.