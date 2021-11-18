Walcyr Carrasco demolishes Camila Queiroz after Globo’s resignation

Walcyr Carrasco no longer wants to see Camila Queiroz painted in gold. “For me, Camila Queiroz will never step on Globo again,” he said when he learned that the actress made demands to extend her contract and record the final scenes of Verdades Secretas 2. Last week, on her last day of recording the soap opera , the actress missed work and presented a medical certificate to justify the absence. But this was the last day of her contract with Globo and the channel would have to make an extension so that she could record the outcome of Angel.

Camila, then, wanted to put in a contract the change of the character’s ending and said that she didn’t agree with the ending created by Walcyr Carrasco. In the story, Angel dies and Camila doesn’t agree with the end.

The actress, who is managed by her husband, actor Klebber Toledo, also demanded that Angel be assured in the third season of the series, which is a success on Globoplay. Neither the author nor the broadcaster agreed with Camila’s demands and preferred to fire the actress.