Was Luan Santana’s music made for Lucas Lucco? see the theories about “loving is not a sin”

A TikToker video went viral last Wednesday, November 17th. The reason? it was because he even questioned whether the song “To love is not a sin” from Luan Santana it would have been made for a man. The video had several likes and several comments from people saying the song could be for Lucas Lucco.

However, none of this was confirmed by Luan Santana or by the singer’s advisors. Despite this, internet users are still creating theories that the two are in a loving relationship, but Lucas Lucco has already said that both are friends and that the relationship is nothing more than friendship. “I’ll tell you: if I liked men, you’ve known for a long time already”, shot.

Tik Toker talks about Luan Santana’s sexuality

Matheus Baldi, a famous tiktoker who posts gossip from famous people in cipher format, talked about the sexuality of a country singer and stated that he would be relating to other men. Soon after, netizens started pointing the indirect way to Luan Santana, but nothing was confirmed.