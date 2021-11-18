WB Games Officially Announces MultiVersus; trailer and details

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

WB Games announced today MultiVersus, a new free platform fighting game that introduces a 2 vs. teams format. 2 with a growing cast of characters and universes known to everyone.

Developed by Player First Games, MultiVersus is slated to launch worldwide in 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC consoles with cross-play across all platforms, with netcode rollback-based dedicated server and content-packed seasons. Pre-registration for upcoming tests is now available on the official website of MultiVersus.

MultiVersus will feature a variety of beloved heroes and characters who have teamed up to compete in epic battles, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harlequin (DC Super Heroes & DC Super-Villains); Sausage (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom and Jerry; Jake and Finn (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); in addition to original creatures like the Reindog; and much more.

The game features matches focusing on online cooperative gameplay, each fighter will be equipped with a set of combat mechanics that contribute to the new 2 vs. approach. 2. This allows fighters to have customizable combos that match characters as they fight. Wonder Woman and her Bond of Truth can get a little help from Shaggy and her sandwich projectile, and Arya Stark’s face-shifting ability complements Superman’s laser vision. The impossible can be made possible through combinations, making team confrontations even more surprising.

Fun-filled fights can be set in various places reinvented from familiar worlds, such as the Batcave, Jake and Finn’s Treehouse, and many others. MultiVersus will also include 1 vs. 1 and a 4 player free mode where only one fighter will win.