What did the markets not like about the third quarter result?

THE Eletrobras (ELECT3;ELECT6) released its result last Tuesday night (16) with net income of R$965 million, much lower than the R$2.5 billion last year. The market consensus pointed to a profit of R$1.8 billion.

An unexpected provision of R$ 9 billion weighed on the electricity bill. And the market didn’t like it: common papers fell 6.6%, being among the biggest falls in the Ibovespa.

According to harvest, this recognition could reduce the value of Eletrobras after its privatization. already the BTG states that he needs to better understand what led to this increase, as it is an important component in the state-owned sale process.

To the Now InvestmentsAt first sight, the impact of this amount on the balance sheet is negative. However, Francisco Navarrete and José Cataldo, who signed the report, say the risk of additional provisions related to the mandatory loan liability is not new for investors.

In addition, analysts recall the victory in the Roma case. Last week, the company managed to STJ (Superior Court of Justice) reverse a decision that could generate provisions of up to R$12 billion.

“The compulsory loan is one of Eletrobras’ biggest pains, because, as a state-owned company, the ability to defend itself is much surpassed by investors and large industrial companies that sue the company in more than 4 thousand different cases”, they complete.

Even with these obstacles, Safra maintains the outperform recommendation, that is, performance above the market average, with a target price of R$ 53.8, a potential increase of 55.8%.

According to the bank, the privatization process supports the optimistic view.

Results

For Safra, on the operational side, the electricity company posted a positive result, with the generation and transmission arms benefiting from high inflation, while costs remained under control.

Ebitda, which measures the operating result, totaled R$ 4.6 billion, 24% above the estimate and 61% better than projected by consensus.

In the third quarter of the year, the company invested R$1 billion, R$570 million of which in energy generation. Of these, BRL 375 million were allocated to the Angra 3 power plant.