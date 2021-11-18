What Flamengo needs to avoid an early Atlético-MG party; understand accounts and scenarios

Flamengo can see Atlético-MG confirm Brazilian title in 35th round

To keep dreaming of the tri-championship of the brazilian, O Flamengo will have to do their part in the next two rounds. If not, you can see the Atlético-MG stamp the title in the 35th round.

The current leader could end his 50-year hiatus without the main national title if he wins his next two games. In this scenario, the red-black team is the only one that can prevent the achievement.

See below the scenario for Flamengo to continue dreaming of the title and avoid the anticipated conquest of Galo in the 35th round:

Thus, those commanded by Renato Gaucho would reach the 66 points, while the Rooster would go to 77. With four games to go each – each club has a game in hand – they would still have 12 points in dispute.

If Flamengo draws its two games against Gre-Nal, it will 65 points and can also leave the margin in the 12 points that would be in dispute if the miners reach 77.

However, in the tie-breaking criteria, mathematics would already give the title to Atlético-MG. That’s because the team from Cuca would already have 24 victories, while Flamengo, after two draws, could only reach 23…

In the current round, Atlético-MG won the Athletic-PR, in the Arena da Baixada, 1-0, goal scored by Zaracho, and reached the 71 spots.

Flamengo, with the full Maracanã stadium, beat the Corinthians by 1 to 0. Bruno Henrique left the bench and scored the winning goal in the 48th minute of the final stage.

Currently, the distance is 8 points between the top two.