What’s left for Rico to discover the ‘damage’ on the jacket?

“I’m living or just waiting for the Rich find the jacket?” if you follow “The 13th Farm” and just think about it, you are not alone. Since the fateful damage that dayane made in the jacket of Rich Melquiades, cutting the piece with a knife, the general expectation is for “revelation”. According Adriane Galisteu he pointed out at the end of the program shown on the night of Tuesday, November 16, it has been hot in Itapecerica da Serra, where the rural reality show is located, and because of that, the pedestrian did not need to wear his coat. But don’t see it, it’s another story…

Rich he fiddled with his jacket but didn’t notice. And he still thought, at another time, that the clothes were not his, but that of Marina Ferrari. It’s been more than 24 hours since the “happening” and the third world war hasn’t come yet… The repercussion out here is so great that Dennis DJ must release at any time a funk of the jacket, at the request of the fans. And believe me: there is even a profile on social networks, @jaquetadorico, which already has more than 150 thousand followers. The profile even highlights a challenge: the clothes will pass the number of followers of Dayane Mello, which has over a million fans?.

The subject has generated so much anxiety that several famous people have used social media to question the delay of rich people in discovering what happened. No one can stand waiting for the digital influencer’s reaction anymore!

lexa, GKay, Lucas Selfie, Pocah, Rodrigo Faro and many others have already left the “agony” expressed on social networks: “Will I present my show like that in a “jacket” when I enter live at the Farm for the week’s dynamic with the pedestrians?! What do you think?”, asked the presenter of “Hora do Faro”.

See +: Public wants Dayane expelled and suggests she committed a crime

Famous people, it’s not time for Rico to find his torn jacket – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

FORMER PEONS OPINION ABOUT THE REACTION THAT RICO WILL HAVE

if Dayane Mello ripped the jacket of Rich Melquiades with a knife, on the afternoon of Monday, November 15, should the Alagoas have been warned, since the piece is an item of affective value? Should the production have prepared the worker, with the help of the program’s psychologist? The report of the flux heard some ex-participants of “A Fazenda” about the matter.

The model did this, under the disapproving eye of valentine, after arguing with the pawn, who called her a snake and exposed all the criticisms about the reality’s participants.

“It has great sentimental value, it’s not just a piece of clothing. And he’s going to go after her! The guys will hold him, but I’m sure he’ll go after her without thinking about consequences. I risk that he can act with physical force on her,” he stated Rodrigo Moraes, which was confined in the last edition.

Already Caique Aguiar, finalist for the 10th edition of the rural reality show

“He’s going to be very p***. If he’s smart, since with the argument she’s already lost control and done it, he’ll play strategy and make hell for her to do more! One of the two: either he’ll fight back, end up with her things, the famous ‘changed lead’, or he’ll provoke her even more so that she’s expelled”, said Caique.

The ex-pawn endorsed the idea that she is no longer well, as the model herself said: “She is very out of control, she is disturbed and spoke about the formation of the Roça that is psychologically shaken”.

See +: Rico’s mother waits for her son to pay back and rip the model’s clothes

First eliminated in “The Farm 4”, Renata Banhara thinks Rico’s reaction “will be obvious’: “Indignation, Brazil! But if it were me, I would have two different situations”, he pointed out.

“First: why didn’t they tell me? Of course with the proper preparation. Second: I would charge Day with fury after all, the emotional reaction will be intense. Rico has not been warned of this. I thought it was absurd not to have prepared psychologically”, he said.

Liziane Gutierrez, a former member of the current edition, commented on his Twitter profile: “If you grow up on Rico with the intention of destabilizing him, at this point in the game, it’s too low. God give control and wisdom to my friend! I am praying for you. Let us make justice happen out here. I can’t accept seeing evil, not really”.

SEE REACTIONS ON THE WEB:

