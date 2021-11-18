WhatsApp prepares completely new desktop app; see the first images

WhatsApp is about to receive a completely new version of its desktop app. The application prepares a complete redesign in the look and includes new features for chatting on the Windows PC, but still without any forecast for release to the general public.

According to the Aggiornamenti Lumia website, which found the novelty, the new app for Windows embraces the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) base. This WhatsApp alternative would be in experimental phases and, at least in terms of the interface, would have been completely rewritten, leaving the messenger almost unrecognizable at first glance, especially for those who are used to the platform’s current look.

(Image: Reproduction/Aggiornamenti Lumia)

In this experimental version, WhatsApp embraces part of the Fluent design of Windows, with details that “imitate” acrylic from the latest version of Microsoft’s OS, Win 11. The details in green practically don’t exist anymore, except for the balloon messages sent by user.

Familiar yet modern interface

On the left is the traditional chat column, with a typical Windows look, where the user can switch from one chat to another with a click. Above, the search bar is still present, as well as the buttons for “new group” and Settings” — missing, however, the button to open statuses (temporary posts made by contacts).

(Image: Reproduction/Aggiornamenti Lumia)

In the chat section, only the look has changed. The username and “last seen” would be side by side at the top, with a lot more prominence than in the previous version. In the leaked app captures, there is no profile picture of the selected contact at the top, but this could be another prop pending implementation at this stage of development.

drawing function

The attachment button has changed and now no longer embraces mobile style for something closer to the Windows standard. Clicking on it will display two options: files and drawing. In the first option, the user must be referred to the traditional file explorer to upload photos, videos and documents (as usual); but the second is a new feature that basically displays a blank board with pen options for drawing and sending to the contact in question.

The new WhatsApp Settings menu is divided into six categories: general, account, conversations, notifications, storage and help (Image: Playback/Aggiornamenti Lumia)

New Settings Menu

Also, the entire Settings menu has changed and embraces the Windows look. There, all privacy options, account management, and application launch preferences were kept, but the interface still appears to be being worked on by the company.

According to the website WABetaInfo, which reinforced the leak, this version of the messenger would already have the connection to multiple devices enabled by default. Therefore, it would not be necessary to keep the cell phone connected to the internet to keep conversations going. In addition, advanced settings options would also be present, as in the stable messenger app.

For availability, however, there is no information. As this is a trial version, the UWP-based WhatsApp has yet to go through an extensive testing period before reaching the general public, mainly because it is a huge rework on the base app. In addition to the new app for Windows, WABetaInfo ensures that the messenger works on a new macOS-exclusive program with a visual style of the (as yet unannounced) iPad version.

Source: Aggiornamenti Lumia, WABetaInfo