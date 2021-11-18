WhatsApp with new interface already has beta version available on Windows

Update (11/17/2021) – HA

Last Tuesday (16), a leak on an Italian portal showed that WhatsApp was developing new software for Windows and macOS, highlighting several new features and a different interface, more integrated with the look of Windows 11. Well, if so it wasn’t known when the news should arrive, today it is already released in the Microsoft Store in beta version. It is possible to find resources like faster startup, drawing function and a new settings menu. It’s not a reinvention of the wheel for this app, which can also be accessed on desktops via the web version, but which could be a new step for its functioning on computers.

The beta version of the new Windows WhatsApp software can be downloaded directly from the Microsoft Store by clicking this link. MacOS version is not yet available, but it should be based on Mac Catalyst, which allows sharing the application code between Mac and iPad.

Original article (11/16/2021)

Today there are options to use WhatsApp directly from desktops, either through the web version, which does not require dedicated software, and today even the smartphone is constantly connected, as well as downloading the messenger program itself — which, by the way, does not have own very particular resources. But, according to a leak by the Italian portal Aggiornamenti Lumia, the Meta app is developing a redesigned program for Windows and macOS. The portal showed some prints and brief gifs, giving an overview of how this new software and its main features will be. It is pointed out that this is the WhatsApp UWP (Universal Windows Platform, which points to an Xbox compatibility as well).

The news highlighted by the portal points to the drawing mode, which should work well for devices with touch capabilities, allowing users to make a scribble that can be quickly shared by the program.





Its design is in keeping with Windows 11, with semi-transparent panels, quick opening and continues to work even when the window is closed, showing notifications.