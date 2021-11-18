Where does the term ‘canine snake’ used by Rico come from?

Rico Melquiades has been referring to Dayane Mello as a “canine snake” since he quarreled with Valentina Francavilla after being needled for singing hymns of praise and exposed the negative comments the former Grande Fratello made about pedestrians. During the formation of the ninth farm, which took place yesterday, he repeated the nickname several times. But where does this expression come from?

According to Rico himself, the pawn said he was inspired by a soap opera by cangaceiros. “I’ll tell you the truth: it was a soap opera that had hunters, a lamp, Maria Bonita. Then they called the woman a ‘dog snake’. ‘Your dog snake!’ Then I think this dog snake was a very poisonous snake. …”, the man from Alagoas told Marina.

“Oh yeah. You don’t even know that right?”, laughed the girl.

the force of wanting

Ritinha (Isis Valverde) playing with dolphins in “A Força do Querer” Image: Estevam Avellar/TV Globo

Following the clues left by Rico, everything indicates that the term came from the work “A Força do Querer”, a TV Globo soap opera shown in 2017. The plot, despite being set in the state of Pará, located in the North of Brazil, mixed elements of the Northeast.

Abel (Tonico Pereira) in “A Força do Querer” Image: Playback/GShow

In addition, Tonico Pereira played Seu Abel, father-in-law of the protagonist Ritinha (Isis Valverde), who used “canine snake” as an insult.

And after all, what is a “canine snake”?

It is a kind of aggressive snake, which can frighten, but it does not have any kind of venom and can reach a maximum of 2.50 in length.

“It is a snake that can bite and the bite hurts, but there is absolutely no danger, of course it can get infected, but it has no poison”, explains Miguel Trefaut Rodrigues, an expert in zoology at the University of São Paulo (USP).

