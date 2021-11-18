Whindersson Nunes is already thinking about retiring: ‘I’m not happy’

Recently, Whindersson Nunes participated in the podcast Pod Delas, on Youtube. At 26, the comedian said that he is already thinking about retiring.

“I believe I’ll only work a couple more years at the pace I’m at today. The expectation is going down. I can leave the scene and come back later, do other things. That’s my plan,” he said.

Furthermore, the artist revealed that he is not happy, despite having achieved many things. “I should be happy about all this, but I’m not happy. People are people. There are moments in life when you are not at your best. I look at all that I’ve accomplished and I should be backflipping in the face of so much good. It could be that in a while or a while, I don’t know, I’ll get better”, he said.

WL! Whindersson Nunes he lost patience and countered the comment of a follower on Twitter, who commented on the separation of the comedian and his son, João Miguel, who died two days after his 22-week premature birth, as a result of his relationship with his ex-fiancée. Maria Lina Deggan.

“A woman is only good for Whindersson if she gives him a child. Otherwise, he leaves the woman the way she is,” wrote one netizen.

“You are speaking of my greatest pain as if it were a soap opera to you, you speak of my son’s death as a chapter. And in your soap opera, I’m the guy who wants a baby at all costs. But that’s just in your head, I hope people have a sense with you that you don’t,” countered Whindersson.

You’re talking about my greatest pain as if it were a soap opera for you, you talk about my son’s death as a chapter, it’s in your soap opera I’m the guy who wants a child at all costs. But that’s just in your head, I hope people have a sense of you that you don’t. https://t.co/f6DBSaqHM0— Whindersson (@whindersson) November 4, 2021

