WHO lights warning sign: covid-19 mortality on the rise in Europe

A report released today (17) by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates a 5% increase in deaths associated with covid-19 in Europe, during the last week. In America, deaths caused by the new coronavirus fell by 3%.

In the Western Pacific, a region that includes China, deaths associated with the disease fell by 5%, while in the Eastern Mediterranean the fall was 14%.

In South and East Asia, including India, covid-19 fatalities increased by 1%. Africa saw cases rise by 3%.

WHO calculations result from the notifications it receives from different countries.

Worldwide, in the last week there were 50,000 additional deaths, a number that has stabilized. As for infections, they grew 8% in Europe and America and fell 33% in Africa.

On the Old Continent, the incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants (230) was higher than in any other region. America had an incidence of 74 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the period analyzed by the WHO, the United States, Russia, Germany, United Kingdom and Turkey had the highest numbers of cases of infection by the new coronavirus.

Covid-19, a disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, identified nearly two years ago in Wuhan, central China, has claimed more than 5.1 million deaths.

The number of infections across the planet rose, in 23 months, to 252 million.

