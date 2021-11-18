Why did Macron change the color of the French flag? | World

A change went almost unnoticed at the French seat of government for more than a year. The tricolor flags, which are a national symbol of France, have become darker.

A decision by the Élysée Palace, made in July last year, decided to use a model with a navy blue tone, as opposed to the lighter one – more similar to the European Union (EU) flag.

The navy blue of the flag is a reference to the symbol created during the French Revolution – and which in 1976 was made clearer by decision of then president Valéry Giscard, to combine with the EU.

Comparison of the Two Shades of Blue on the French Flag

The decision to change the flags at the headquarters of the French Executive came from the operations director, Arnaud Jolens, according to a report by Agence France Presse.

Jolens reportedly told reporters that he took two flag options to the French president’s office, on the eve of July 14, 2020, for Macron’s approval.

The cost of all this change would have cost around 5 thousand euros (R$ 32 thousand) to the public coffers. The decision to return to a darker tone may be justified by “aesthetic reasons”, according to the press.

A Europe 1 radio report said the decision took into account that the flags – of France and the EU – are often hung side by side, and the darker tone stands out.

The Eliseu Palace has not publicly announced the change of flags and, according to reports, there are no instructions for other institutions to do the same.

European Union flags in Brussels, Belgium

According to France Presse, there is no consensus in the Executive on the change: while some defend the pre-1976 version with nostalgia, others criticize the change and seeming distance from the EU.