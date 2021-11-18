will it be necessary to issue a new card to receive the installments?

Starts, this Wednesday (17), the Brazil Aid payments for the families that received the extinct Bolsa Família last month. Those beneficiaries of the program who have the end of NIS 1 are paid. But what many people ask is whether, with the same card, it will be possible to withdraw the new benefit. And the answer is yes.

Caixa Econômica Federal informed that the cards and passwords that were used in Bolsa Família are still valid for receiving the Auxílio Brasil. People who received it through Caixa Tem will also continue to have the right to use the app to use their installments.

The federal government has not yet informed whether, in the coming months, it will proceed with the production of new cards. The average amount of payments for this month will be R$220.00.

Families who receive through the Caixa Tem application will be able to use the resources available on the platform, such as: payment of bank slips, water, electricity and internet bills, virtual debit card, Pix, machine payments, cardless withdrawals, among others. In this month of November, they receive 14.6 million families included in the old income transfer program.

The Brazil Aid payment schedule released this Tuesday (16) has the following dates: