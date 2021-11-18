Windows 11 gets trial version with several new features

This Wednesday (17), Microsoft released another new test version of Windows 11 in its developer channel, in the Windows Insider program. This time, the update is packed with new features, including new looks for system interfaces, improvements to existing features, and fixes for dozens of minor technical reliability issues.

Possibly the biggest highlight of this build, number 22504, are the improvements to input methods in Windows 11. More specifically, the update expands on the 13 existing virtual keyboard themes in other system interfaces, such as typing windows by voice and insertion of emojis — which, in turn, received the possibility of customizing the characteristics of some “faces”, as well as on WhatsApp.

New themes for Windows 11 input methods and emoji customization feature. (Source: Windows Blog / Reproduction)Source: Windows Blog

“Your Phone” with a new look

While it’s not exactly new, as it was spotted at least two months ago, the visual change to the “Your Phone” app is finally making its way to Windows 11.

The utility’s interface now conforms to standard operating system aesthetics, while still offering all the key functions found in previous versions — such as the ability to place calls, send messages, and manage notifications from a paired cell phone right from the inside. computer.

According to Microsoft, the design of the application is being gradually released to users in the developer channel, so it is possible to assume that the novelty should not take long to be made available to the entire public.

“Your Phone” application received the visual treatment of Windows 11. (Source: Windows Blog / Reproduction)Source: Windows Blog

Fixes and availability

In general, most of the fixes in this compilation deal with technical improvements in the functioning of the Start Menu, the Taskbar and in input methods, in order to offer greater reliability of use and avoid unexpected failures. The complete list of changes can be found directly on the Microsoft website.

To get the new version of Windows 11 for developers, you need to check your eligibility in the Windows Insider program and then check Windows Update for updates.