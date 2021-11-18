Windows 11: Microsoft confirms force use of Edge browser

Microsoft has confirmed that it forces Windows 11 users to use the Edge browser. According to big tech, this occurs on specific occasions, such as opening search results from the Start Menu, even if the software is not the default browser.

“We offer full experiences on Windows 10 and Windows 11. Taskbar search is an example of an end-to-end experience that wasn’t designed to be redirected,” quotes the statement sent to Thurrott.com.

With EdgeDeflector, users open internal links directly in standard browsers.Source: Reddit/Reproduction

Elsewhere in the note, Microsoft reveals that it has become aware of tools with “inappropriate redirects” for third-party browsers. Thus, the company carried out a correction to prevent these actions.

EdgeDeflector Lock

The information reveals why EdgeDeflector stopped working in Windows 11 Insiders versions. The app is known to allow all operating system links to be opened in the default browser chosen by the user.

Last week, developer Daviel Aleksandersen claimed that big tech added a new protocol that prevents link redirection. With that, people were being forced to use Microsoft Edge.

“The browser is probably the application we use most regularly, if not the only one. But Microsoft has made it clear that the company’s priorities for Windows don’t align with those of users,” said Aleksandersen.

Firefox developer Mozilla also criticizes Microsoft’s stance.Source: Mozilla/Disclosure

Microsoft’s anti-competitive actions

On the EdgeDeflector blog, Aleksandersen invites users to report Microsoft to local antitrust bodies. Furthermore, the developer suggests that people use competing operating systems such as Linux to end the “monopoly” of Windows.

It is worth mentioning that this is another chapter of the battle of browsers on Windows 11. Mozilla, the developer responsible for Firefox, has already openly criticized the process that makes it difficult to change the standard browser on the platform.