Windows 11 SE: official wallpaper released for download by Microsoft; see how to download

Intended for educational use, Windows 11 SE was released by Microsoft last Tuesday (09) and is a version specially optimized for entry-level computers, bringing as a great differential tools created with the aim of helping students to keep their focus on teaching while performing tasks or distance classes. The ‘Lite’ version of Windows 11 is lighter and shares several features of the developer’s standard system, although it has fewer features and a simpler appearance. Aesthetics aside, the software promises satisfactory performance on more affordable machines and prioritizes running cloud services.

The wallpaper of this version of the operating system has practically the same design as the official Windows 11 image, but instead of presenting a predominantly blue color palette, it brings a mixture of different colors in the center of the wallpaper, including yellow, orange, purple, magenta etc. This week the developer released the download of the theme through the Microsoft Store, allowing all users of the software to download the image in high resolution and apply it as an official wallpaper or lock on the computer, a method that has a higher resolution and provides safety.

The Windows 11 SE theme is backwards compatible with the system’s previous generation and can be downloaded for free through the Windows native store. The file weighs just 976 KB and so far has no user ratings or comments, but on the WallpaperHub website — which brings together thousands of images from various categories — the wallpaper has more than 20,000 downloads and is available in different sizes.