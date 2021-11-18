With a new look, Alinne Moraes shines with a transparent look in a fashion show at SPFW

After radicalizing in the haircut, actress Alinne Moraes stole the show on the runway by appearing in sheer clothes on SPFW

The actress Alinne Moraes (38) surprised everyone this Wednesday afternoon, the 17th, at SPFW!

As a surprise, the actress was present at the Sao Paulo Fashion Week and paraded for the Torinno brand, which presented its spring summer collection 2021/22.

The model even renewed her look and cut her hair backstage before rising and shining on the runway, surprising everyone by adopting a very short cut above the shoulders.

Alinne Moraes on the SPFW catwalk

The muse, who is one of the protagonists of the new 9 pm soap opera, a place in the sun, came up with a shiny and transparent look.

Alinne Moraes wore a long-sleeved jumpsuit, with a defined waist and a hotpants of the same color underneath. With light make-up and eyeliner, she crossed the gorgeous runway in a white high-heeled shoe.

At the end of the show, the global was applauded and applauded by appearing alongside the brand’s stylist.

Check out Alinne Moraes’ new hairstyle on the SPFW runway:

Watch video with Alinne Moraes parading on SPFW:





