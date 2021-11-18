With embezzlement, Sylvinho prepares Corinthians to face Flamengo – Flamengo

See Alvinegro’s probable squad to face the Mais Querido in this 33rd round of the Brasileirão

With different goals and focuses, Flamengo and Corinthians face each other at Maracanã this Wednesday (17th), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). Needing to score to continue dreaming of a direct spot at Libertadores 2022, coach Sylvinho will not be able to count on Willian and Ruan Oliveira, both in the medical department, and Cantillo, who is still engaged with the Colombian national team for the World Cup qualifiers.

The presence of Fábio Santos, who served a suspension in the last round, is still not certain among the holders. That’s because Piton was very pleased against Cuiabá and, therefore, he should remain in the team. Therefore, Sylvinho must go into the field with: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas P.; Gabriel, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Jô.

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

Roni, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes are hanging and, in case of a warning this Wednesday (17), they may be out in the derby against Santos, at Neo Química Arena, on Sunday (21), at 4 pm (GMT).

Flamengo, on the other hand, will still not be able to count on the return of Rodrigo Caio, Arrascaeta, Pedro and Diego Alves – all in the medical department. In addition to the aforementioned athletes, Maurício Isla is another casualty confirmed in this 33rd round, as he is at Chile’s disposal in the qualifiers.