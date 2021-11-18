With fourth (and record holder) consecutive victory, Atlético-MG equals points of the Brazilian champion of 2020 | athletic-mg

The “Rooster won”, and for the 22nd time. The meme of Atlético-MG fans has never been so alive in the Brazilian Championship as it is in this current edition. The club remains the leader, and with 71 points. It is the same level reached by the current champion, Flamengo, in 2020.

Cuca’s team defeated Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada, this Tuesday, for the 33rd round (32 games played by Galo). The record of victories in an edition of consecutive points, at Atlético, was 21, in 2015, when he was runner-up. The brand was left behind.

Atlético have 22 wins, five draws and five defeats in the Brasileirão 2021. They won the last four matches at the Brazilian Nationals – Grêmio, América-MG, Corinthians and Athletico-PR. Flamengo de Rogério Ceni, in turn, closed the 2020 Brazilian Championship with 21 wins, eight draws and 9 defeats.

Atlético players celebrate 22nd victory at the Brazilian Nationals

The Rubro-Negro, even, continues to be the great pursuer of Atlético in their quest for the third championship. The team from Rio de Janeiro, currently under the command of Renato Gaúcho, played 31 matches, has a game against Grêmio in delay, and receives Corinthians this Wednesday, at Maracanã.

– We are on the right path, step by step, little by little. Today was another very important step taken, in the search for this title that we are walking so well – said coach Cuca.

The distance between Galo leader and Flamengo runner-up goes to 11 points. The advantage over third-placed Palmeiras is 13 points (the same number of games). In the history of the 20-club Brazilian in straight points, Alvinegro’s highest score was 72 points in 2012, with Cuca. Another record that will be surpassed.