With Juninho’s three goals, Botafogo beat Vasco in the first game of the Rio U-20/OPG Cup final

With three goals from Juninho, the Botafogo beat Vasco by 3 to 2 this Wednesday, at Nivaldo Pereira Stadium, in Nova Iguaçu, in the first game of the Rio Sub-20/OPG Cup final. Glorioso now only needs a draw in the second game, Saturday, at 15:00, at CEFAT, to be champion.

Even without Matheus Nascimento, Vitor Marinho and Carlos Henrique, Botafogo was more organized than their rivals in most of the game. Ricardo Resende’s team almost opened the scoring after 19 minutes: Gabriel Conceição made a good move and rolled for Raí to kick hard, but goalkeeper Fintelman made a great save.

Alvinegro’s first goal came in the 22nd minute: Vitinho pulled a counterattack with great speed and served Juninho to make it 1-0. Shortly after, Kauê took off a long shot, Gabriel Conceição invaded the area and was brought down by the goalkeeper. Penalty, which Juninho charged with category to make it 2-0, at 28.

Vasco came back attacking more in the second half. Rodrigo, on the right, and Vinicius, for a good defense by goalkeeper Igo Gabriel, finished with danger. But Botafogo managed to make the third in the 20th minute: Vasco started playing wrong, Raí stuck it in, Rikelmi went to the end line and rolled for Juninho to make his third: 3-0.

In the end, however, Botafogo took it easy and let Vasco be reborn in the dispute. At 35, after a corner kick, GB supported the second post and reduced it to 3-1. Five minutes later, Henrique Luro knocked down Guilherme Cachoeira, awarded a penalty and was sent off. Marcos Dias went for the kick, Igo Gabriel defended, but GB made the rebound 3-2.

DATASHEET

VASCO 2 X 3 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Nivaldo Pereira

Date-Time: 11/17/2021 – 3 pm

Referee: João Marcos Gonçalves Fernandes (RJ)

Assistants: Bruno dos Santos Raymundo (RJ) and Jonathan Vicente Pascoal (RJ)

Yellow cards: Fintelman, Menezes, Barros and Pimentel (VAS); Vitinho, Henrique Luro, Guilherme Liberato and Ênio (BOT)

Red cards: Henrique Luro 40’/2ºT (BOT)

Goals: Juninho 22’/1ºT (0-1), Juninho 29’/1ºT (0-2), Juninho 20’/2ºT (0-3), GB 35’/2ºT (1-3) and GB 41’/2ºT ( 2-3)

VASCO: Fintelman; Saulo (Marlon Santos 44’/2ºT), Menezes (Pimentel 30’/2ºT), Zé Vitor and Julião; Rodrigo (GB 30’/2ºT), JP Galvão (Barros 20’/2ºT) and Caio Eduardo (Lucas Eduardo 30’/2ºT); Vinícius, Tavares (Guilherme Cachoeira – Interval) and Marcos Dias – Technician: Igor Guerra.

BOTAFOGO: Igo Gabriel; Wendel, Henrique Luro, Ewerton and Reydson; Guilherme Liberato (Pedro Lucas 34’/2ºT), Kauê and Juninho (Ryan 34’/2ºT); Raí (Felipe Vieira 26’/2ºT), Gabriel Conceição (Rikelmi 15’/2ºT) and Vitinho (Ênio 34’/2ºT) – Technician: Ricardo Resende.