With PEC, the government will have R$ 24.5 billion for amendments or salaries, says IFI

The Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) of the Senate calculates that, if the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the precatoria is approved, the government of Jair Bolsonaro will have a slack of R$ 24.5 billion in 2022 to raise salaries of the civil service or to release amendments from the rapporteur to parliamentarians, among other expenses. The value, released this Wednesday in a study by the IFI, corresponds to more than double the R$ 10 billion originally released by the Ministry of Economy.

The precatório PEC was approved in the Chamber in the second round and is now going to a vote in the Senate.

According to the IFI, the PEC will open a fiscal space of BRL 93 billion in the 2022 Budget. Of this total, BRL 46.9 billion would be used to fund Auxílio Brasil — the social program that replaced Bolsa Família. The government’s intention is to pay R$400 per month to the program’s beneficiaries during the year 2022, when Bolsonaro (no party) will seek reelection.

Of the remaining BRL 46.1 billion, BRL 6 billion would be used to extend the payroll exemption. The extension bill was approved by the Chamber’s Committee on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship (CCJC) this Wednesday and now goes to the Senate.

Another R$6.4 billion, according to IFI calculations, would be spent on readjustments of constitutional floors for expenditure in the areas of health and education. A portion would also go to individual parliamentary amendments.

Diesel assistance and increase in the electoral fund enter the account

The IFI’s calculations also consider that, with the fiscal space generated by the PEC of precatório, BRL 3.6 billion could be spent on diesel aid — the program that Bolsonaro promised to launch to minimize the impact of the rise in fuel among truck drivers. The benefit would be R$ 400 per month, for 750 thousand drivers, until the end of 2022.

The IFI also considered, in its calculations, that with the budget slack it will be possible to raise from R$ 2.1 billion to R$ 5 billion the Special Fund for Campaign Financing — the so-called Electoral Fund. The additional expense would be R$2.9 billion.

Another R$ 600 million would be spent, according to the institution’s calculation, with the Social Gas Aid.

Finally, the IFI calculates the release of an additional R$ 2.1 billion to the other powers (Legislative, Judiciary, Public Defender and Federal Public Ministry) with the approval of the PEC dos Precatório.

Remainder is still a blank check.

After covering the expenses already indicated by the government, the change brought by the PEC of the precatório would still generate a surplus of R$ 24.5 billion, according to the IFI’s calculations.

This amount, still unallocated, could in theory be used by the Bolsonaro government to promote readjustments in the civil service or pay for the rapporteur’s amendments. In practice, the R$ 24.5 billion is a kind of blank check for the government, in an election year.

They can be used to expand other primary expenses, such as salary adjustments for the Executive and amendments to the General Rapporteur of the Budget

Fiscal Monitoring Report/IFI

This week, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, signaled that he can promote a readjustment for all civil servants in 2022, taking advantage of the PEC of the precatório.

The president did not mention percentages, but the IFI calculates that for every 1% increase in the civil service, between R$ 3 billion and R$ 4 billion per year would be consumed.

Thus, if a 5% readjustment occurs, for example — a percentage that would cover about half of the inflation in 2021 — the additional expense with the salary of federal employees in 2022 alone would be between R$ 15 billion and R$ 20 billion.

In the case of the rapporteur’s amendments — which are part of the so-called “secret budget” of the government, the target of criticism from other powers — the expenses still depend on definitions coming from the Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In the study, the IFI itself recalled that the STF “outright suspended the execution of expenses arising from amendments by the General Rapporteur (RP-9) of the 2021 budget”. “The decision, while not expressly prohibiting it, may inhibit the use of this type of amendment in 2022.”

What is the PEC of court orders?

Approved in the Chamber, the PEC of precatório is currently under discussion in the Senate. According to the Ministry of Economy’s figures — different from those of the IFI — the PEC would generate a fiscal space of R$ 91.6 billion for the government in R$ 2022. Of this total, only around R$ 10 billion would still not have a certain destination — less half of the R$24.5 billion calculated by the IFI.

The text brings two main changes. First, it allows the postponement of the payment of part of the court orders owed by the Federal Government in 2022.

Precatório are bonds that represent debts that the federal government has with individuals and companies, arising from definitive court decisions. When the court decision is final, the precatório is issued and becomes part of the federal government’s payment schedule.

Second, the precatório PEC changes the spending ceiling, the constitutional fiscal rule that limits public spending to the previous year’s budget corrected for inflation. In practice, the change is seen as permission to pierce the roof. The text provides that the limit is no longer determined by the inflation accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year, but by the rate calculated in the 12 months up to December of the previous year.