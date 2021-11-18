With the pandemic, the number of deaths in Brazil jumps by almost 15% in 2020, points out IBGE | Economy

Never have so many people died in Brazil as in 2020, a year marked in world history by the Covid-19 pandemic. A study released on Thursday (18) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) shows that the number of death records made in the country throughout the year exceeded 1.5 million – the largest contingent of deaths in the country’s recent history .

Altogether, 195,965 more deaths were registered in the country compared to 2019, which corresponds to an increase of 14.9% in death records – the largest increase, both in absolute number and in percentages, since 1984, when the historical series of Civil Registry Statistics made by IBGE.

The number of deaths more than recorded in 2019 coincides with the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 recorded by the Consortium of Press Vehicles – there were 195,441, according to the balance released on January 1, 2021. How are surveys with sources and different methodologies, however, it is not possible to establish a direct relationship between the numbers.

Until this Wednesday (17), the Brazil recorded 611,898 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with the vast majority of this total of deaths (68%) occurred in 2021.

2 of 4 With the pandemic, the number of deaths in Brazil took a historic leap – never so many people died in the country. — Photo: Economy/g1

Before, the greatest increase in the number of deaths in Brazil had been registered between 1992 and 1993 – there were 56,400 records more than one year to the next, which corresponds to a rise of 6.7%.

“At that time, underreporting was very high, which can interfere with this variation. So, we did this analysis considering the last ten years. In this interval, the biggest increase was registered in the passage from 2015 to 2016, about 43.2 thousand more deaths, or an increase of 3.5%”, pointed out the Civil Registry Statistics manager, Klivia Brayner.

The survey also showed that:

91% of all deaths in the country were due to natural causes;

73.5% of deaths registered in the country throughout 2020 occurred in hospitals;

the substantial increase was concentrated among people over 60 years of age;

the number of deaths increased more among men (16.7%) than among women (12.7%);

there was a drop in the number of deaths in the under 15 age group

The survey considered the total number of death records made in the country, which includes deaths from natural (classification that includes Covid-19) and unnatural causes (homicides, suicides, traffic accidents, drowning, accidental falls, etc.), in addition to those from unknown nature. The cause of death itself was not the object of the study. However, according to the research coordinator, some data point out that the increase in deaths is directly related to the pandemic.

“There was a very relevant increase in deaths from natural causes, which is consistent with the scenario of an epidemic”, pointed out Klívia Brayner.

The IBGE highlighted that, of the 195,965 more deaths recorded in 2020 compared to the previous year, 190,000 were due to natural causes, and 148,561 were of people over 60 years of age, the group with the highest fatality rate for Covid -19. In addition, out of this total, 73.5% of deaths occurred in a hospital environment.

3 of 4 Most deaths recorded in Brazil in 2020 occurred in a hospital environment — Photo: Economy/g1

Deaths from natural causes represent 91% of the total number of deaths registered in the country in 2020. Compared to the previous year, deaths of this nature had an increase of 16%, while deaths from unnatural causes registered an increase of only , 1.52%.

4 of 4 May and July were the months with the highest number of deaths registered in the country. — Photo: Economy/g1

May and July were the months that registered the highest numbers of deaths in the country. Compared to 2019, the biggest increases in the number of monthly registrations were observed in May and December. The research manager pondered that “July is a month in which, historically, there is a greater volume of deaths”, supposedly related to the low temperatures of the Brazilian winter.

Increase in deaths concentrated among the elderly

Of the 195,965 more deaths recorded in 2020 compared to the previous year, 148,561 were in people over 60 years of age. In other words, the elderly population, more vulnerable to the complications of Covid-19, accounted for 75.8% of the increase in the number of deaths in the country.

Considering only deaths from natural causes, there was an increase of 16.6% among the elderly, which corresponds to 144,704 records compared to 2019.

“For those under 15 years of age, there was a reduction in deaths between 2019 and 2020”, highlighted the IBGE. The reduction in deaths in this age group was 15.1%, being slightly higher for men (15.5%) and lower for women (14.6%).

According to the research manager, “the fact that children and adolescents stayed at home seems to have significantly reduced deaths up to 15 years of age, perhaps because of less exposure to pathogens in general or to the risk of external causes”.

The number of deaths among children under 1 year of age fell by 13.9%, which corresponds to 4.1 thousand fewer deaths among babies

“This fact may be related both to the decrease in mortality levels and to the smaller number of children born in the last year”, pointed out the research manager.

She also highlighted that among children aged between 1 and 4 years of age, the reductions in the number of deaths were even more significant, 23%, which corresponds to 1,326 fewer deaths) – a year earlier, this group had registered a high of 1.5% of the average number of deaths.

In the analysis by gender, the IBGE noted that “the pattern of the male overmortality curve in 2020 did not change compared to that observed in 2019, as deaths of both sexes increased”.

The number of deaths increased more among men (16.7%) than among women (12.7%). Considering deaths of any kind, on average 128 male deaths are registered for every 100 female deaths. When looking only at natural deaths, there are 117 deaths for men per 100 for women.

Among the deaths resulting from unnatural causes, on average, five male deaths are recorded for one female.

Greater increase in the North, driven by Amazonas and Pará

When analyzing death records by region, the IBGE observed that all regions of the country had a significant increase compared to 2019. The largest increases were in the North (25.9%) and the Midwest (20.4%) .

The Northeast (16.8%) also had an increase above the country average. In the Southeast (14.3%) and South regions came next (7.5%) the increase was lower than the national average.

The increase in the North Region was mainly driven by Amazonas (32%) and Pará (28%), states with the highest percentages in the number of death records compared to the previous year.

“In all 27 units of the federation there was an increase in the number of deaths in 2020. The smallest variations were observed in Paraná (10.6%), Santa Catarina (9.5%), Minas Gerais (7.9%) and Rio Grande South (4%).

In absolute numbers, the Southeast Region, the most populous in the country, concentrated almost half of the total number of deaths in 2020 – 702,300 were registered, which corresponds to about 46% of the total number of deaths in the country. The Northeast, the region with the second largest population in the country, with 388,000 registered deaths, accounted for about 1/4 (25%) of deaths in the country.