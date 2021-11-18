With Uruguay coach threatened again, Inter trusts Aguirre to remain | International

Uruguay’s new defeat in the World Cup qualifiers was once again a topic behind the scenes at Inter this Wednesday, hours before the match against Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal. The reason? The return of rumors that Diego Aguirre is the most likely to take over the national team in place of Óscar Tabárez, who is increasingly threatened in the position.

According to some Uruguayan journalists, a meeting this afternoon between the directors of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) could define Tabárez’s departure from Celeste, with the Inter coach quoted to assume the position. The same scenario was already speculated in mid-October, when Aguirre announced that he would accept an invitation to take over the national team.

More from Inter

+ Inter will wear a black shirt in the match against Cuiabá

1 of 1 Diego Aguirre, Inter coach — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter Press Diego Aguirre, Inter coach — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter Disclosure

In an interview with GaúchaZH at Inter’s concentration in Cuiabá, president Alessandro Barcellos stated that the club is not working with the possibility of losing its coach at the end of the Brazilian Championship, nor is it studying names to replace him. The Uruguayan’s contract runs until the end of 2022.

– Aguirre is our coach and has a contract with us. I know that every now and then there are speculations, but we are totally focused on the match against Cuiabá. In addition, we are calm in relation to this issue, because Diego is of a high technical and professional level – said the president.

Uruguay is coming off defeats to Argentina and Bolivia and is in seventh place in the Qualifiers table, outside the qualifying zone for the World Cup in Qatar. The good news for Inter is that the next games in the competition will only be at the end of January, which would give time to complete the Brasileirão if he is invited to take over.