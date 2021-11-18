With Vitor Gabriel in charge, Flamengo announces an squad for the match against Corinthians – Flamengo

This Wednesday (17), Flamengo and Corinthians face off at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Still dreaming of the title, only the victory matters for Mais Querido to reduce the advantage for the leader Atlético-MG. In order to stay alive in the fight for the trio, coach Renato Gaúcho defined the starting lineup.

Among the many embezzlements, Renato chose to send the following formation into the field: Hugo; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ramon; João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Diego; Kenedy, Vitinho and Vitor Gabriel.

It is worth mentioning that Rubro-Negro has seven absences in the match. Arrascaeta, Pedro, Rodrigo Caio and Diego Alves are handed over to the medical department. Arão and Gabigol were spared due to severe physical wear and a long streak in the starting lineup. Isla, summoned to the Chilean team, complete the list of absences.

Flamengo x Corinthians will measure forces from 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. The match will be broadcast live from Premiere on pay-per-view. However, as tradition dictates, the Fla Column will command the most red and black narration on the internet, in the voice of Rafa Penido, in YouTube.