Without Bruno José and Rafael Sobis, Cruzeiro takes 23 players to duel with Sampaio Corrêa | cruise

Cruzeiro held its last training session, at Toca da Raposa, before boarding towards São Luís, where it will face Sampaio Corrêa, at 21:00 this Thursday, for the 37th round of Série B. After the work, the club released the list with the 23 players listed by Luxembourg.

The main absence is Bruno José. The striker did not participate in the week’s training and remains out of action due to ankle pain. He was also out against Vitória. Rafael Sobis, who should play the farewell game in football against Náutico, is also not traveling.

The absence is another problem for the coach to build the offensive sector of the team. If he were available, Bruno would be an option for the absences of Vitor Leque (injured) and Wellington Nem (suspended). Another person who stays out due to the accumulation of cards is Marcinho, who has booked with Luxembourg.

Without three wingers, the coach’s main alternatives, if he wants to keep the scheme with three forwards, are Claudinho and Vitor Roque, who entered the sides in the second half against Vitória. If this is confirmed, it will be the first game of Roque, aged 16, as a starter.

Amidst the embezzlement, a return. Adriano is related, after serving suspension, and should be back in Norberto’s place. With that, Rômulo resumes the right side of the team. On the left, Jean Victor can paint as a novelty in Felipe Augusto’s vacancy. Rhodolfo, who did poorly against Vitória, disputes position with Léo Santos.

The likely cruise has: Fábio; Rômulo, Rhodolfo (Léo Santos), Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto (Jean Victor); Lucas Ventura, Adriano and Giovanni; Claudinho, Vitor Roque and Thiago

With 46 points, in 11th place, Cruzeiro is still at remote risk of relegation. Therefore, they still need to score in the two remaining games (the other is against Náutico), to avoid depending on other results.