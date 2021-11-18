Woman discovers husband’s betrayal after giving birth to her best friend’s baby – World

Stories of love betrayal gain repercussion on social networks in the world of the famous and anonymous. A case of adultery with an ordinary couple gained the spotlight in the United States. Hailey Mae Custer, 28, discovered her partner’s infidelity after helping to deliver her best friend’s baby.

The case took place in Wickenburg, Arizona. Hailey Mae Custer was happy to help bring her best friend’s son into the world. but one birthmark in the baby’s neck, similar to that of her 36-year-old husband, aroused distrust.

After questioning her friend and now her ex-husband about what she thought was the betrayal, the American was confirmed as expected. The story was even shared by international websites such as Online Mail, Subway and the sun.

According to Hailey, her ex-husband cheated on her with about 30 wives during their marriage, and even had two children with two different women while he was married to her.

History went viral on TikTok

The first account of the story, made by Hailey on TikTok, has been viewed about 4 million times. She was the one who gave the baby the first bath.

“We had just come home from the hospital and I was changing the baby. When she turned her neck, the birthmark appeared. When they’re babies, it’s very hard to see, and I wasn’t looking. I thought, OK,” Hailey reported. Mother Custer.

In the same video, he continued talking about his friend’s reaction. “Shock washed over me. When I found my friend standing beside me, I looked at her and I could tell. She couldn’t say anything, she just lowered her head and looked at the floor, and I just knew there. there were words spoken, I just knew”.

After sharing the story on TikTok, Hailey, a mother of four, revealed that she had received many messages of support but also criticism. “I’ve gotten one or two comments that are obviously from men and narcissists who said, ‘Well, if you took care of your man, he wouldn’t have cheated on me,'” she stated.

The American said she forgave her ex and her friend and “moved on” by her children. Recovered, she lives a new relationship.

Despite her infidelity, Hailey said she welcomed her friend home after she gave birth because she had “nowhere to go”. She declared: “I was thinking about my children, at the end of the day it is their blood brother and I will not be the one who harms that child”.