Woman escapes alive and leaves alone in her car after the vehicle is “swallowed and folded in half” by truck, in the USA

It sounds like a movie story, but it happened in real life — and it was such a scare! This Tuesday morning (16), a 46-year-old woman, who was driving a Nissan Altima, had her car completely crushed by an 18-wheel truck on an interstate bridge in Washington, USA. Shocking photos, taken and published by local police, show the state of the car after the accident, which the driver miraculously survived.

It all happened when the girl braked the car when she saw a traffic jam approaching. The problem was that the truck driver was unable to slow down and hit the back of the car. As it was propelled forward, the car hit another truck, and the one coming from behind ended up running over the Nissan. According to Fox 13, authorities present at the scene said that the car was completely folded.

“There are no words to describe this collision. The car was hit from behind, bent in half, and the truck stopped on top of the car. In my 14-year career, I’ve never seen anything like it.”, said Officer Rocky Oliphant. He continued, saying that whoever answered the call assumed that the accident would have victims: “It looked like he was heading toward a fatal collision when he initially saw him. But then, when he walked around the place, he could hear someone talking from the car asking for help.”

It was at this point that the police requested a trailer, which had to go down the wrong way, closing the two lanes of the road, in order to reach the bridge and lift the front of the truck. Rescue wasn’t easy either, as movement on the bridge was causing the truck to shake while it was still on top of the car.

“Since the front of the [caminhão] was removed from the car, she [motorista] was able to let go. [Ela] he crawled out of the car and walked away from the crash site. An incredible and unbelievable story”, described Oliphant. According to the photos, the space “left over” for the driver inside the car was minimal, but she reported only minor pain in her ribs and head, and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Continues after Advertising

The car, in turn, is beyond total loss. Police say the corporation has been on the alert because historic floods and landslides over the past weekend have left “treacherous conditions and traffic buildup” after heavy rains in the Pacific Northwest.