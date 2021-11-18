Woman undergoes surgery with a US doctor to remove a 40-kilogram tumor

Karina Andressa Rodini, 31, from Curitiba, who has a tumor weighing almost 40 kilos between her back and knee, underwent surgery last Tuesday (11/16), in Curitiba (PR), to get rid of the problem.

The procedure was performed by McKay Mckinnon, an American specialist recognized for operations to remove large tumors.

According to the press office at Hospital Marcelino Champagnat, where the surgery was performed, the patient is fine. Karina has neurofibromatosis, a rare and incurable type of cancer, and she dreamed of undergoing surgery, as the neoplasm profoundly affected her quality of life.

The plastic surgeon Alfredo Benjamin Duarte, responsible for the case, explains that neurofibromatosis is a genetic disease that can also present skin tumors and spots.

Karina Rodini suffers from neurofibromatosis, a rare type of cancer. The young woman is 31 years old and underwent surgery last Tuesday (11/16) to remove part of the tumor. Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disease that can also present skin tumors and spots.

The surgeon comments that Karina’s case is serious due to the size of the tumors: “We believe that, if there is no proper treatment, the chances of her surviving and having a normal life are greatly reduced.”

disease advance

Tumors started to develop in adolescence, when Karina was 15 years old. The young woman went through several doctors across the country and always heard that there was no solution for her case.

As the disease progressed, she would undergo surgery to remove the neurofibromatosis, but the abnormal cells would grow back. In all, there were 10 surgeries, most of them performed by the Unified Health System (SUS).

The last three years were the most difficult for the young woman’s health. The tumor grew a lot during that time, harming Karina’s quality of life. She found it difficult to walk, find clothes that fit and leave the house.

“Just so you have an idea, I can’t climb a ladder or walk 10 meters because I get really tired. I can’t get past a bus roulette. If I sit on a bus, I have half my leg out because the tumor is too big.”

Support

Dreaming of solving the problem, Karina started to publicize her case on social networks and seek financial help to defray the expenses with the necessary treatments.

Karina says that, in addition to her family, who have always been by her side, she found a lot of support by making her case public: “A lot of people who don’t even know me supported me, so that was very good because we don’t think there are more good people in the how bad”.

According to her, the disclosure of her story represented a turning point. “I always heard very nasty comments from people, that this was a sham they did, some mistake by my ancestors, my parents, or some curse they threw at me.”

Strategy for the removal of tumors

Publicity on social media also allowed her to reach doctor McKay Mckinnon, a world specialist in neurofibromatosis.

Physician Alfredo Benjamin Duarte explains that Mckinnon has been studying “neurofibromatosis for many years and has vast experience in the subject”. In addition to knowledge, “he has a totally different concept, which we are getting to know now”.

The strategy is to remove the tumor at the origin, which is normally close to the sensory nerves of the spinal cord. “If you remove these nerves close to the vertebrae, from where the tumor comes out, the possibility of reducing the evolution of the disease is very high. According to him, this nerve stimulates the growth of peripheral tumors, which is why it needs to be removed”, explains Duarte.

According to the Brazilian doctor who follows Karina’s case, the idea is to start with the removal of those nerves that may be stimulating the growth of others.

ten hours of surgery

Tuesday’s procedure took more than 10 hours. Now, Karina will be under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Marcelino Champagnat, where she will receive the necessary care to ensure her recovery.