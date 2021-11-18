Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One – Brazil coming soon!

Service allows you to play new generation console titles without installing them beforehand

In an official publication, Microsoft’s Xbvox division announced that the game streaming service Xbox Cloud Gaming, Or just XCloud, is now available on your new and latest generation consoles. The video games that will receive Cloud Gaming are the Xbox Series X and S in addition to Xbox One .

Xbox Cloud Gaming Official Website

Xbox Gaming Cloud (Beta) availability to date includes 25 regions. Brazil is not included, but the service will soon be available to Brazilians – this according to the official publication. In addition, rollout starts in November for a smaller group of players and then expands and reaches the entire market in the coming weeks.

“We know from you that there’s a desire to find and try Xbox Game Pass games before you install them – and today we’re enabling just that. – which is still the core experience for Xbox consoles.” – Excerpt from the official Xbox|Microsoft publication.

For Xbox One gamers, the service lets you play next-gen console titles without having to upgrade the device you already have. Some games mentioned are Recompile, The Medium and The Riftbreaker, among others. The company’s goal is to increase the Xbox Cloud Gaming game library by adding more next-gen games in early 2022.



Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft’s Xbox cloud gaming service launched in Beta in November 2019. It was launched to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in September of this year. So far, it is possible to use Cloud Gaming via a web browser, via the Xbox Game Pass app for mobile devices and the Xbox app for Windows computers

Source: Xbox