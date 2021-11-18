Xbox Game Pass: Check out new games for the second half of November

List focuses on independent titles, bringing names like Exo One, My Friend Pedro and Evil Genius 2

This Tuesday (16), the Microsoft has unveiled the list of new games that will enter the Xbox Game Pass catalog throughout the second half of November 2021. there will be 10 games, including Dead Space and Dragon Age: Origins, which are part of EA Play and are available immediately.

The new additions to the Xbox Game Pass, specifically, start on the 17th and include titles like My Friend Pedro, Undungeon, Evil Genius 2 and Mortal Shell.

Although extensive, this week’s list focuses more on independent, project titles. [email protected]. It is important to note that this month we already had the inclusion of Forza Horizon 5, released on November 5th, in addition to GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition, It Takes Two and Minecraft.

Here’s a complete list of new games that are making their way to the Xbox Game Pass in the second half of November 2021:



Xbox Game Pass – Monday, November 2021

Check out the trailers and a brief description of each of the titles below:

Dead Space (Cloud)

When a massive mining ship, the USG Ishimura, encounters a mysterious alien artifact in a remote star system, its communications with Earth are mysteriously cut off. Engineer Isaac Clarke is sent to repair the communications network and upon arriving at the ship he is faced with a real nightmare: a generalized infection caused by an ancient alien calamity. Clarke’s mission becomes one of survival as he struggles to save himself and return the artifact. Play Dead Space with Cloud Gaming via EA Play.

Dragon Age: Origins (Cloud)

The survival of humanity rests in the hands of those chosen by fate. You are a Gray Warden, one of the last remnants of an ancient order of guardians who have defended the lands for centuries. Betrayed by a trusted general in an important battle, you must hunt down the traitor and bring him to justice in Dragon Age: Origins.



Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console and PC)

Available at launch with Xbox Game Pass: Order some parts online, grab your camera and grow your StarTube channel by creating rockets and taking on often crazy challenges! With great fame comes great responsibility, and a sudden shift in your path to greatness will take you on a journey into space.

Exo One (Cloud, Console and PC)

Available at launch with Xbox Game Pass: A strange sign… an alien spacecraft… Exo One is a gravity-defying interplanetary journey through space and time. Master an alien crossing system and move through enigmatic and desolate landscapes in ways you’ve never seen before. Use gravity and momentum to reach colossal speeds and exhilarating heights.

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console and PC)

In Fae Tactics, follow a young mage named Peony on her journey through a vibrant world filled with mystery and danger. Summon allies, cast spells, and befriend a diverse group of characters as you delve into the escalating conflicts between humanity and the magical beings known as the fae.

My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console and PC)

Returning to the Xbox Game Pass library, My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination and one man’s effort to annihilate everything in his path at the command of a sentient banana. Strategic use of split sights, slow motion and jumping through windows create sensational back-to-back action sequences in an explosive battle for a dangerous underworld.

Undungeon (Cloud, Console and PC)

Available at launch with Xbox Game Pass: Travel through different dimensions and change the world around you to reconstruct existing reality. Undungeon is a beautiful action game with RPG elements and pixel art style that combines sci-fi narratives with intense real-time combat. Build your hero as you see fit, implanting organs in his body. The choices you make will affect the fate of the Multiverse, which is on the brink of destruction.

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC)

Available at launch with Xbox Game Pass: In a nutshell, Deeeer Simulator is a “quiet city destruction game”. You can spend days enjoying pleasant and relaxing games with the other animals in the city, or else you can choose to unload your stress and destroy absolutely everything and everyone in the city.

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console and PC)

Mortal Shell is a complex action RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a destroyed world. His opponents spare no mercy, with survival demanding conscience, precision and superior instincts. Own lost warriors, track hidden shrines of devotees and face formidable enemies.

Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

A lair-building game where you are the brains of crime! Build your evil lair, train your minions, defend your operations from the Forces of Justice and achieve global dominance!

Ultimate Game Pass and Xbox xCloud

In addition to the games above, Game Pass Ultimate plan subscribers will have access to 17 new titles via smartphone, via streaming and with support for touch-screen controls. The games can be accessed by mobile phone or tablet using the app for Android, available on Google Play.

Alternatively, it is possible to play on compatible platforms (such as iPhones and iPads) by accessing the xbox.com/play directly from your web browser. Check out the new smartphone-compatible games:

Aragami 2

Might Goose

The Artful Escape

moonglow bay

Dandy Ace

Phoenix Point

Echo Generation

The Procession to Calvary

Flynn: Son of Crimson

skatebird

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition

superliminal

frostpunk

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

The Good Life

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

saying goodbye soon

As not everything is joy in this life, some games are leaving the Game Pass. The most weighty names are definitely FIFA 19, Hello Neighbor and Destiny 2: Beyond Light, which had a short stint in the service.

Exiting Xbox Game Pass on November 30th

Call of the Sea (Cloud, Console, and PC)

FIFA 19 (Console and PC) EA Play

Football Manager 2021 (PC)

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console and PC)

Haven (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Hello Neighbor (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Morkredd (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC)

Exiting Xbox Game Pass on December 8th

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Cloud and Console)

Now that you’ve checked out the main Game Pass news for the end of November, check it out too all the details about Halo Infinite Multiplayer launch, released free yesterday for PCs, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S:

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Open Beta Now Available

The requirements for running the game from minimum to ultra on PC were also released.



Source: Microsoft/Xbox Wire