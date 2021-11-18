Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is offering 3 months of YouTube Premium

Benefit can be redeemed until February 16, 2022

THE Microsoft has just closed another partnership for its benefits offered in the service Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we recently published here on Adrenaline service subscribers can redeem 75 days of Crunchyroll Premium membership, now it’s time for YouTube Premium be part of the benefits, it takes 3 months at a time for those who walk and do not subscribe to the service

The three-month free trial can be redeemed until February 16, 2022 by subscribers to Ultimate Game Pass.

Like YouTube Premium, the user has access to several exclusive features on the video platform, one of the main ones being the exemption of ads during playback on the YouTube, regardless of the device the user is using for the service.

Mobile device users have features that optimize the app. YouTube, such as downloading videos to watch outside the home and the possibility of playing only the audio of the videos, even with the screen turned off, something that is much desired by common users of the platform but which the company releases only for subscribers Premium.



Another interesting benefit is the use of YouTube Music, the company’s music service integrated with the YouTube, you can use your own app without ads and with the ability to download your favorite music so you can listen when you are without an internet connection.

To redeem the benefit, simply access the section Benefits present on your consoles Xbox, in the app Xbox in Windows PC or on the mobile app of Xbox Game Pass at the iOS and Android. Redemption can be done until February 16, 2022.

And you liked the news that came to Game Pass? Have you used YouTube Premium before? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Via: gamerant