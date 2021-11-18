Xbox Series S outsells X as expected

New data from Ampere Analytics indicates that the Xbox Series S has been outselling its “big brother”, the Xbox Series X. been predicted by Microsoft. But that’s not the only reason, according to analysts at the statistics firm.

“Microsoft’s two-tier product strategy was a bold move in the Series-generation launch and the weaker Series S has done well against a backdrop of component shortages and supply constraints for the Xbox Series X.” – said Piers Harding-Rolls, director of game research for Ampere.

Also according to the financial research firm, the success of the Series S has positively impacted the number of digital sales for the Xbox. Meanwhile, the PS5 continues to sell more in its disc version, and the console “family” overall remains well ahead of its competitors.

Sales of current consoles since their releasesSource: Ampere Analytics

The chart above is the sales volume from launch to September 2021. The PS5 models are almost double the sales of the Xbox, while the Switch is in another level of volume, but that’s because it was released much earlier.

It is interesting, then, to check the graph for the third quarter of 2021 only:

Sales of current consoles in Q3 2021Source: Ampere Analytics

In this second graph, we can see that the PS5 came close to the Nintendo Switch, but it’s important to note that the OLED Switch was left out of the count for this projection, because it was released in October.