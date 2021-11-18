Xiaomi cell phones explode and scare customers; see how to avoid accidents – 11/17/2021

Images from a Xiaomi cell phone that caught fire are reverberating on the internet. In them, business administrator Ehtoni Arruda shows how his device, a Redmi Note 7, was after catching fire and exploding.

The images shared by him are impressive. The smartphone appears badly damaged, with some melted pieces. Luckily, he says he didn’t get hurt too much because of what happened.

“I burned a little on my fingers, that’s all. But the worst thing was the scare. (…) [O celular] it was on the bedroom furniture, I thought it was the TV. (…) It wasn’t loading, I loaded it in the morning and everything was fine until recently”, he described in a sequence of posts.

Arruda’s cell phone caught fire on November 3, according to the publications. He was contacted for the article, but until the publication of this text he had not returned.

Xiaomi, through its press office, confirmed the Tilt who became aware of the explosion and who received the customer’s report through the SAC (Customer Service).

The model redmi Note 7 is a smartphone that was launched in 2019 and became popular in Brazil. When answering questions from followers, the internet user explained that the cell phone was on top of a piece of furniture in the bedroom when it started to make a noise and exploded.

The device was not connected to chargers, a situation that is common in this type of occurrence involving fire and possible explosions. Latest data from hug (Brazilian Association for Awareness of the Dangers of Electricity) show that, in 2020, Brazil registered 17 fires caused by overloading of cell phones.

Another Xiaomi cell phone caught fire

The case of the customer with a burning Redmi Note 7 was not the only recent one. Another internet user replied in Arruda’s publication that it had the same model as Xiaomi and that it also caught fire.

The case, according to her, took place nearly two months earlier. Images of the damage were also shared following the tweets.

Both were impressed by the coincidence of being victims of the same type of accident from the same smartphone models. In addition, the devices were purchased in the same period, approximately two years.

Xiaomi analyzes each case

In a note sent to Tilt, Xiaomi also reported that it received this second customer report in its SAC.

The company mentions that the technical team analyzes what may have caused the accidents in each of the cases.

“The procedure for this type of incident, as they are isolated cases, is to understand with the customer the entire situation, for example, if there was any previous abnormality or unusual behavior of the device”, said the company, which was unable to inform whether both were warranty and what procedures customers must adopt in such cases.

“Xiaomi reiterates that safety and reliability are starting points in the manufacture of its gadgets. Finally, the brand is in solidarity with customers and reiterates its respect and commitment to providing all the necessary support,” he added.

How to prevent accidents

Regardless of the make and model of the cell phone, it is not possible to rule out that domestic accidents can occur with electronics. The odds aren’t high, according to industry experts. However, there are some strategies that help to prevent accidents.

“It’s not to be neurotic, because cases of this type are considered atypical, given the number of cell phones used in the world and the small number of similar incidents”, says Marcelo Zanateli, professor of electrical engineering at the University Center of FEI.

“If the user follows the basic safety precautions, the chance of something like this happening is practically nil”, he adds.

During use, some smartphones can give signs that something is not going well in your physical part, and this should not be ignored. “We recommend paying attention if the cell phone is suddenly heating up”, exemplifies technical specialist Letícia buffah, gives startup Leapphone, which operates in the cell phone business.

According to her, it is important to seek specialized care when the device gives this type of signal.

Cell phone overheating can be an indication that it is not able to cool its internal components during use, which can affect the battery (one of those responsible for any explosions).

Tilt Here are some tips on how to prevent:

Always use original cell phone manufacturer batteries and chargers;

Review the electrical installation of your home or office every five years;

Avoid leaving your cell phone charging inside drawers and boxes or on flammable objects;

Do not touch the cell phone charging with wet hands;

Do not charge your cell phone in the bathroom or in a place where water may be splashed;

When plugging the charger into the socket, do not touch the metal parts. This can prevent crashes;

Avoid answering or making calls while charging your cell phone;

Do not use benjamins (or tees), extensions, plug adapters, and other “hookups” when charging your phone;

Do not charge the cell phone in environments with steam or risk of getting wet (bathroom);

Do not pull the charger by the cord to unplug it, breaking internal wires;

Chargers purchased abroad may not be compatible with the Brazilian electricity grid;

Do not place heavy objects on the charger cord or overtighten the item;

Do not use accessories that are not original from the factory or from different devices;

From the outlet to the inside, check the property’s facilities so as not to cause an accident even with other household appliances or electronics.

*With information from an article published on July 12, 2021.