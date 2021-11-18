Youth plays better, beats Fluminense at home and leaves Z4 – 11/17/2021

Higher over the 90 minutes, Juventude beat Fluminense by 1-0 tonight (17), at Alfredo Jaconi, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão, and left the relegation zone. The winning goal was scored by Vitor Mendes.

With the result, Ju goes to 39 points and takes the 15th position. With 45 points, the Flu remains in eighth.

São Paulo, which beat Palmeiras in the round, reached 41 and is in 14th place. The 17th position, which was previously with the team from Rio Grande do Sul, is now occupied by Bahia, which still plays in the round.

In the next round, Jair Ventura’s team will visit Atlético-MG at 19:00 (GMT) on Saturday (20), at Mineirão. The Tricolor Carioca hosts América-MG, at Maracanã, at 17:00 on Sunday (21).

Who did well: Wescley

Despite leaving at 20 minutes of the final stage, Wescley was the player who gave more work to the defense in Alfredo Jaconi. Distributing the ball well in the home team’s advances, the speedy shirt 10 gave great passes to Ricardo Bueno and Guilherme Castilho, in addition to forcing Marcos Felipe to make a great save in the first half.

Who Was Bad: Flu Midfield

With a different formation compared to the victory against Palmeiras, Fluminense entered with a slow and uncreative midfield, formed by André, Nonato and Yago. And it was in this sector that Marcão’s team was defeated by Juve, who dominated the spaces with Jadson, Wescley and Guilherme Castilho. Just after the first two left. Flu evolved in the match and started to bring danger to Alviverde’s defense.

Incisive, Youth plays better and bombs Marcos Felipe

Ju started the game superior and more incisive than the visitors, taking danger with Wescley, at 16, who forced Marcos Felipe to make a great save. In the following minute, in a rehearsed move, Vitor Mendes received it from Dawhan and headed it into the goal. The team continued to scare and give work to Marcos Felipe, and only didn’t expand at the end of the first stage because the goalkeeper made three saves in the same shot. In the final stage, Juve continued with superiority, but slowed down in the last 20 minutes and managed the result. In the last minute, almost the hosts expanded on the counterattack, but Chico wasted a great chance and Marcos Felipe defended.

Fluminense creates little, and suffers from Juve’s dominance

Suffering from a lack of creativity and abusing shots, Marcão’s team spent the first half trying to block Juventude’s advances, and were unable to take any danger to Douglas’ goal during the first half. In the final stage, Flu went on the attack more often and put pressure on the opposing defense, but without creating a great opportunity for a goal.

game timeline

Juventude started better in the match and opened the scoreboard in the 17th minute, with Vitor Mendes. In a more open second stage, the two teams sought the goal, but left without altering Juve’s victory by 1-0 on the scoreboard.

defender top scorer

With a safe performance in defense, defender Vitor Mendes was once again decisive for the Caxias do Sul team. The defender had already scored a goal in the victory against Chapecoense, and opened the scoring at Alfredo Jaconi this Wednesday. In a rehearsed move, Jadson crossed open, Dawhan anchored and Vitor headed to score his second goal in Serie A.

unbeaten streak

With the victory, Juventude reach a streak of five games without losing. There are two draws and three consecutive victories, against Internacional, Chapecoense and, now, Fluminense.

DATASHEET

Youth 1 x 0 Fluminense

Date: 11/09/2021

Hour: 8:30 pm (Brasilia)

Local: Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Referee: Ricardo Marques Ribeiro (MG)

Assistants: Celso Luiz da Silva (MG) and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

Yellow cards: Guilherme Castilho (Youth) and Capixaba (Youth); Lucca (Fluminense)

Red cards:

Goals: Vitor Mendes, at 17′ of the 1st time

Youth: Douglas; Paulo Henrique, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson (Ricardinho), Guilherme Castilho and Wescley (Chico); Capixaba (Rafael Bilu) and Ricardo Bueno (Roberson). Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg.

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Calegari (Daniel), Nino (Luccas Claro), David Braz and Marlon; André, Nonato (Arias) and Yago (Gustavo Apis); Lucca, Caio Paulista (Cazares) and John Kennedy (Abel Hernández). Technician: Bookmark.