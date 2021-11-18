YouTube co-founder triggers removal of dislikes by platform

YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim has sharply criticized the video platform’s decision to remove the visibility of the dislikes (or “dislikes”) counter in posted clips.

As the businessman does not keep profiles updated on social networks, he published a text containing his opinion in a curious space: the description of the first video in the history of YouTube, which is a short clip of Jawed himself taking a tour of a zoo. The original file has been live since 2005 and was published as a technological test of the platform.

Positive or negative?

Karim’s big criticism is that, by hiding the amount of dislikes, YouTube prevents clips from being seen as good or bad by viewers — with the change, only the post owner has access to the number, which can cause clips poor quality remain relevant and taking space from good publications. The co-founder also claims that the studies and arguments offered by the company “apparently contradict the common sense of every YouTuber”.

“The process works and there’s a name for it: the wisdom of the crowd. The process breaks down when the platform interferes with it. So the platform invariably decays. Does YouTube want to become a place where everything is mediocre? Because nothing can be great if nothing is bad,” he explains.

Jawed founded YouTube alongside former PayPal colleagues Steve Chen and Chad Hurley. He left the company’s management early to pursue a master’s degree at Stanford and is now an academic and consultant (with the bonus of making money from the sale of YouTube to Google in 2006).